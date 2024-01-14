FY2024 EPS Estimates for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Reduced by Zacks Research

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Editas Medicine in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.09) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.06). The consensus estimate for Editas Medicine’s current full-year earnings is ($2.23) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.33) EPS.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 54.24% and a negative net margin of 792.70%. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was up 1171.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share.

EDIT has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup upgraded Editas Medicine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Editas Medicine from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Editas Medicine from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $9.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $740.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average is $8.75. Editas Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Editas Medicine

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the second quarter worth about $23,359,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the second quarter worth about $275,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 73.6% in the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 53,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 22,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the second quarter worth about $8,021,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

