FY2024 EPS Estimates for Helen of Troy Limited Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Helen of Troy in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 10th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.50 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.30. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Helen of Troy’s current full-year earnings is $7.57 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s FY2025 earnings at $8.54 EPS.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.11 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HELE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Shares of HELE opened at $121.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.73. Helen of Troy has a 52-week low of $81.14 and a 52-week high of $143.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 9.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,282,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 10.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,591,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,478,000 after buying an additional 14,931 shares in the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

