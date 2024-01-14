FY2024 EPS Estimates for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Raised by Zacks Research

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Juniper Networks in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chatterjee now forecasts that the network equipment provider will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.57. The consensus estimate for Juniper Networks’ current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.48%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Juniper Networks Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $37.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.19 and its 200-day moving average is $28.56. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $38.04.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $149,623.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 879,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,682,511.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $149,623.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 879,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,682,511.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,166. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Juniper Networks

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 8.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the first quarter valued at $1,036,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 23.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 16,513 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the first quarter valued at about $3,756,000. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

