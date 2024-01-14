FY2024 EPS Estimates for K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) Decreased by Analyst

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Clarus Securities decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for K92 Mining in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 10th. Clarus Securities analyst V. Arora now expects that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share.

Separately, Stifel Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Shares of TSE KNT opened at C$6.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20 and a beta of 1.15. K92 Mining has a one year low of C$4.64 and a one year high of C$8.86.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of 836.8 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

