FY2025 EPS Estimates for Southwest Airlines Co. Raised by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Southwest Airlines in a report issued on Wednesday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the airline will earn $3.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.00. The consensus estimate for Southwest Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $1.37 per share.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Melius lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.65.

NYSE:LUV opened at $28.57 on Friday. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,644,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,482,011 shares of the airline’s stock worth $451,167,000 after purchasing an additional 244,723 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 131,418 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 70,452 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 163.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 4,912 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

