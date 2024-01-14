Gary McGrath Sells 889 Shares of Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Stock

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTFGet Free Report) insider Gary McGrath sold 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 338 ($4.31), for a total transaction of £3,004.82 ($3,830.24).

Gary McGrath also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, January 11th, Gary McGrath purchased 42 shares of Zotefoams stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 359 ($4.58) per share, with a total value of £150.78 ($192.20).

Zotefoams Price Performance

Shares of ZTF opened at GBX 349 ($4.45) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.58, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 332.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 336.62. Zotefoams plc has a 1-year low of GBX 258.55 ($3.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 415 ($5.29). The firm has a market capitalization of £170.49 million, a PE ratio of 1,586.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.17.

About Zotefoams

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote, AZOTE Adapt brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand; Ecozote foam that offers circularity and reduce reliance on fossil fuel-derived raw materials.

