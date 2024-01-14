Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,448,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,949,000 after buying an additional 30,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 195.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,408,000 after buying an additional 75,591 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC stock opened at $138.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.35 and a 52-week high of $181.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.11.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

