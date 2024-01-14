Geoffrey Richard Carter Acquires 99 Shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Richard Carter purchased 99 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.94) per share, with a total value of £150.48 ($191.82).

Geoffrey Richard Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 106 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 142 ($1.81) per share, for a total transaction of £150.52 ($191.87).

On Friday, November 10th, Geoffrey Richard Carter purchased 136 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of £199.92 ($254.84).

SBRE stock opened at GBX 152.20 ($1.94) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of £380.50 million, a PE ratio of 5,073.33, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.20. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 92 ($1.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 168 ($2.14). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 146.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 146.71.

About Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

