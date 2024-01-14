George R. Mrkonic, Jr. Sells 414 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,820,219.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,569.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,277.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2,750.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,624.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,550.91.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $27.45 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 8.2% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% during the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,858.35.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

