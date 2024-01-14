German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.09

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.09 and traded as high as $31.69. German American Bancorp shares last traded at $31.13, with a volume of 75,815 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GABC shares. Raymond James raised German American Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet raised German American Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on German American Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

German American Bancorp Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $920.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.63.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 28.75%. The company had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

German American Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.11%.

Insider Transactions at German American Bancorp

In related news, Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $234,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 471,530 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,829,974.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $83,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 463,473 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,866,010.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 18,784 shares of company stock valued at $551,874 over the last quarter. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of German American Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GABC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 168.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 185.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 1,473.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 21.6% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Featured Articles

