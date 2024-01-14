Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Shares Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Getty Realty worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 8,776.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in Getty Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Getty Realty Stock Performance

Getty Realty stock opened at $28.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.12 and a 200-day moving average of $29.78. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.95 and a 52 week high of $36.49.

Getty Realty Increases Dividend

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $48.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.68 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 39.13% and a return on equity of 8.39%. On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. This is a boost from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 126.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on GTY. StockNews.com began coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Getty Realty from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Getty Realty from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GTY

Getty Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.