GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) CFO Sells $791,440.00 in Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) CFO Brian G. Robins sold 13,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $791,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 407,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,796,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

GitLab Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $61.56 on Friday. GitLab Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $67.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.10.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.66% and a negative net margin of 79.11%. The company had revenue of $149.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Northside Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 56,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 11,711 shares during the period. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on GTLB. Truist Financial lifted their target price on GitLab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on GitLab from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on GitLab from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

