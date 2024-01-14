Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a growth of 135.0% from the December 15th total of 748,800 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 259,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Global Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th.

Global Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:GLP opened at $42.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.14. Global Partners has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $43.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.90 and its 200 day moving average is $33.81.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 24.37%. Research analysts predict that Global Partners will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.685 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Global Gp Llc purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $328,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,973.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,540 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Global Partners by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 36,316 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Global Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $494,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Global Partners by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 180,659 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 543,882 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,210,000 after purchasing an additional 85,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 123,375 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. 32.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

Featured Stories

