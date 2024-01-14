Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

GPN has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic lowered Global Payments from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a market perform rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $144.85.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN opened at $130.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.80. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $94.05 and a 12-month high of $138.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In related news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,366,000 after buying an additional 48,605 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 259.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $766,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

