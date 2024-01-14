Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Receives $16.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GBDC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 369.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 9.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.59. Golub Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $15.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average of $14.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $164.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.26 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 42.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.71%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.37%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

