GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Up 4.9% After Analyst Upgrade

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $5.50 to $7.50. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. GoodRx traded as high as $7.03 and last traded at $6.89. 833,281 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 2,576,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.57.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of GoodRx from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of GoodRx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of GoodRx from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.87.

In other news, insider Scott Wagner bought 104,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.16 per share, for a total transaction of $537,047.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 104,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,047.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders bought 129,888 shares of company stock worth $686,705. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 207.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in GoodRx during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in GoodRx by 2,602.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in GoodRx by 301.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. 33.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.12.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. GoodRx had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

