Graco (NYSE:GGG) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Graco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.40.

Graco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $84.53 on Thursday. Graco has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $87.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.45.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Graco had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $539.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Graco will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.255 dividend. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In other Graco news, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $31,669.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,716.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 392 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $31,669.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,716.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,734 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,479 over the last 90 days. 2.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graco

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Graco by 18.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after buying an additional 13,302 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Graco by 8.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Graco by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Graco by 74.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Articles

