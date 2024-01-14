Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Gran Tierra Energy Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:GTE opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $380.13. Gran Tierra Energy has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The company has a market cap of $170.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.59.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $179.92 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Gran Tierra Energy

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, Director Ronald Royal sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $35,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,986.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTE. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 324,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 369,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 10,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

