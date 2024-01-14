Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities downgraded Great Ajax from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday.

AJX stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. Great Ajax has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $9.24. The company has a market cap of $145.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is -31.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AJX. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,817,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 25.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,315,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after acquiring an additional 269,557 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 67.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 623,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 251,443 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 487.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 229,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000. Institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

