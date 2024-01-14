Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Up 0.4 %

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 1-year low of $4.74 and a 1-year high of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $498.24 million, a PE ratio of -12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.79.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $117.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,251,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,531,000 after purchasing an additional 96,930 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 10.0% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 642,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after buying an additional 58,320 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 78.0% during the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 43,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 18,997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 170.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 27,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 17,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

