Greif (NYSE:GEF) Raised to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $75.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $64.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Greif in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised Greif from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st.

Greif stock opened at $63.97 on Thursday. Greif has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.26. Greif had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Greif will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.82%.

In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.59 per share, with a total value of $47,313.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,660 shares in the company, valued at $7,614,689.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Greif by 5.3% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Greif by 4.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Greif by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Greif by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

