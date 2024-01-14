Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GGAL opened at $15.98 on Friday. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $19.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Financiero Galicia

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 33.8% during the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 3,086,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,331,000 after acquiring an additional 779,545 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the first quarter worth about $4,323,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter valued at about $743,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 425,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 26,262 shares in the last quarter.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

