Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Insider James Winston King Sells 1,075 Shares

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) insider James Winston King sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.77, for a total transaction of $119,077.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,065.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James Winston King also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 19th, James Winston King sold 1,379 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $143,126.41.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $112.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.48 and a 1-year high of $112.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.73 and a beta of 1.15.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.06. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $207.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Guidewire Software by 2,040.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,821,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,252 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Guidewire Software by 141.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,842,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,268 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth $76,802,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth $47,584,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Guidewire Software by 351.6% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 720,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,800,000 after acquiring an additional 560,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

