GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GXO. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.1% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.7% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.7% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $612,086.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.92.

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $57.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.43. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.57 and a 1 year high of $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.72.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

