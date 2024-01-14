Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.
Hagerty Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:HGTY opened at $7.86 on Thursday. Hagerty has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $10.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -393.00 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $275.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.43 million. Hagerty had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hagerty will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.
About Hagerty
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector vehicle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.
