Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Trading Up 12%

Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 12% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.04 and last traded at $5.04. Approximately 958 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 57,961% from the average daily volume of 2 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Halfords Group Trading Up 12.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.02.

Get Halfords Group alerts:

Halfords Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Halfords Group Company Profile

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, leisure, cycling products and accessories, auto parts, and accessories through its stores and online.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halfords Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halfords Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.