Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Downgraded by Oppenheimer to “Market Perform”

Oppenheimer lowered shares of Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HLNE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hamilton Lane from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

Shares of HLNE opened at $112.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 1.18. Hamilton Lane has a 1 year low of $62.47 and a 1 year high of $116.98.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $126.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.32 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 29.38%. On average, analysts predict that Hamilton Lane will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hamilton Lane

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 44.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 321.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

