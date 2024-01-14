Hancock Whitney (HWC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 16th. Analysts expect Hancock Whitney to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $358.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.99 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hancock Whitney to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $45.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.38. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $31.02 and a 12-month high of $54.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Hancock Whitney

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 21.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HWC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,279,000. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the first quarter valued at about $22,744,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,218,000 after purchasing an additional 596,516 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 183.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 442,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,616,000 after purchasing an additional 286,206 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 13.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,295,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,690,000 after purchasing an additional 266,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HWC. Piper Sandler upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Hancock Whitney in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.61.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

