Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes $230,000 Position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,303 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 276.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,837,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,932,000 after buying an additional 1,349,242 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 841.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,411,463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,597 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 1,968,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,957,000 after purchasing an additional 748,493 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 510.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,127 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after purchasing an additional 640,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,139,000. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT opened at $12.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.25 and a beta of 0.84. Harmonic Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $18.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.63 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HLIT has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Friday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Harmonic from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLIT

Harmonic Profile

(Free Report)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.