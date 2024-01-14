Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 767.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 75,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,047,000 after purchasing an additional 66,724 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.7% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $349,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $236.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $237.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.90. The company has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a PE ratio of 69.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.74 and a fifty-two week high of $249.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $358,308.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,030,318.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 target price (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.50.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

