Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

HMY has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC raised Harmony Gold Mining from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Harmony Gold Mining from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Gold Mining currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.40.

HMY stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.77. Harmony Gold Mining has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 33,556 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,755 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,750,629 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 571,247 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 34,294 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 835.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 267,296 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 238,715 shares in the last quarter. 28.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

