HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) CMO Sells $317,006.48 in Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $317,006.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Marc Holmes also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 21st, Marc Holmes sold 25,180 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $574,859.40.
- On Monday, December 11th, Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $295,715.00.
HashiCorp Price Performance
NASDAQ HCP opened at $22.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.31. HashiCorp, Inc. has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $37.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.32.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com cut HashiCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research cut their price target on HashiCorp from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on HashiCorp from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HashiCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.36.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in HashiCorp by 75,673.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,170,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,073,000 after buying an additional 20,144,254 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in HashiCorp by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,435,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,642,000 after buying an additional 2,368,102 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in HashiCorp by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,204,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,175,000 after buying an additional 3,635,247 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in HashiCorp by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,723,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,976,000 after buying an additional 455,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in HashiCorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,388,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,436,000 after buying an additional 108,068 shares during the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About HashiCorp
HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.
