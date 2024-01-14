HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HCP. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on HashiCorp from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on HashiCorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on HashiCorp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.36.
HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.21 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 17.20% and a negative net margin of 37.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HashiCorp will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $5,002,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,165 shares in the company, valued at $4,405,886.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $317,006.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Mcjannet sold 200,000 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $5,002,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,165 shares in the company, valued at $4,405,886.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 706,634 shares of company stock worth $16,400,586 over the last three months. 26.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCP. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in HashiCorp by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in HashiCorp during the first quarter worth $33,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in HashiCorp during the second quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in HashiCorp by 82.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in HashiCorp by 94.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.93% of the company’s stock.
HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.
