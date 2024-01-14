Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $49.05

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.05 and traded as high as $53.57. Haynes International shares last traded at $53.16, with a volume of 49,187 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Haynes International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $679.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.05.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $160.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.77 million. Haynes International had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 7.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Haynes International, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Haynes International’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 6.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 11.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 77.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 188.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 9.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

