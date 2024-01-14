HC Wainwright Trims Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Target Price to $5.50

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Free Report) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Terns Pharmaceuticals’ FY2028 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.19.

Get Terns Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TERN

Terns Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

TERN stock opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $362.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of -0.81. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $14.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.92.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts expect that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terns Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,561,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,666,000 after buying an additional 2,113,560 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 179,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 32,816 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,484,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,991,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of oncology, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in clinical development for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.