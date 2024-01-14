Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,400 shares, a growth of 174.0% from the December 15th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Helios Towers Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HTWSF opened at $1.18 on Friday. Helios Towers has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.02.

About Helios Towers

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides colocation lease-up, build-to-suit, sale and leaseback, in-building, small cells/outdoor distributed antenna system, and other managed services. The company also offers comprehensive tower-related operational services, including site selection, site preparation, maintenance, security, and power management.

