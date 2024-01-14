Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $40.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $44.00.

HP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.88.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $33.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.54. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $30.41 and a twelve month high of $51.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.66.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $659.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.17 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 15.11%. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 331.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 689.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Articles

