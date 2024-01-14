Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Short Interest Update

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, an increase of 126.7% from the December 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
HENKY stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $19.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- What are dividend payment dates?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.