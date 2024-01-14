Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Short Interest Update

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, an increase of 126.7% from the December 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

HENKY stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $19.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies and, beauty care, and laundry and home care business worldwide. It operates through Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands segments. The company offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including automotive and metals; packaging and consumer goods; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

