Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,400 Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 143.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,889,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,359 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 555.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,207,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,306 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,681,000 after buying an additional 1,015,359 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 191.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 795,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,475,000 after buying an additional 522,571 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 121,682.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 463,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,166,000 after buying an additional 463,611 shares in the last quarter.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

SpringWorks Therapeutics Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $40.93 on Friday. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $42.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SWTX shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.