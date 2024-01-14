Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 8,089 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 123.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,089 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 595.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $72.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.00 and a 200-day moving average of $72.79. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $64.02 and a one year high of $87.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. Hologic had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HOLX. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.18.

Read Our Latest Report on HOLX

Insider Activity at Hologic

In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,049.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at $921,619.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hologic

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.