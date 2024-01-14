Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HWM. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HWM opened at $55.54 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $55.90. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 9.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

HWM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

