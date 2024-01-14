Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,201 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,663 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FANG. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 264.3% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $153.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.79. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $171.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FANG

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.