Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 206 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 9.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Equifax by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Equifax by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $1,166,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,496,372.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Equifax news, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $166.27 per share, with a total value of $151,970.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,586 shares in the company, valued at $263,704.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $1,166,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at $10,496,372.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EFX. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Equifax from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $230.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Equifax from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.12.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $243.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 57.76, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.52. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.95 and a 12 month high of $252.60.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.02). Equifax had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Further Reading

