Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 58 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 2.5% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.7% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LECO shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Electric

In related news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $793,049.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $793,049.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $14,208,444.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,655.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,780 shares of company stock valued at $17,623,734. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln Electric Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of LECO stock opened at $212.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $204.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.73. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.19 and a fifty-two week high of $221.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.26%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

