Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 8,915 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 109.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 13.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,566,000 after purchasing an additional 258,490 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 32,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 11.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 7.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PCH opened at $47.72 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12 month low of $41.31 and a 12 month high of $54.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.24 and its 200 day moving average is $47.83.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.92 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. PotlatchDeltic’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 219.51%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James downgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.75.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

