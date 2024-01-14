Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 1,980.0% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Price Performance

M&T Bank stock opened at $133.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.55. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.84. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $161.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M&T Bank news, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $555,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,551.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 29,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,770,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $555,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,551.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,328 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MTB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.67.

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

