Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,374 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kroger by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its position in Kroger by 49.3% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 115,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 38,119 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 239.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 168,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after acquiring an additional 118,581 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Kroger by 5.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KR. TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stephens cut their price target on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. HSBC started coverage on Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.30.

Shares of KR opened at $46.03 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $50.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.45.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

