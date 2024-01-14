Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,198 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Catalent by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 18.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Catalent by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,904,000 after acquiring an additional 17,813 shares during the period.

Catalent Stock Down 1.5 %

CTLT stock opened at $49.33 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.45 and a fifty-two week high of $74.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $982.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.62 million. Catalent had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.55%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Catalent to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Catalent from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.45.

About Catalent

(Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

See Also

