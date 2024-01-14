Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of KLA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $531.47.

KLAC stock opened at $560.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $554.27 and its 200 day moving average is $504.57. The stock has a market cap of $76.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $355.88 and a 1-year high of $597.43.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

