Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) by 41.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,427 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMLX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 166.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 135.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 5,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $95,383.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,836,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,324,552.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO James M. Frates sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $44,352.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,531.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 5,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $95,383.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,836,776 shares in the company, valued at $46,324,552.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,369 shares of company stock worth $185,656. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AMLX stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.13. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $41.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -789.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of -0.78.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $102.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.95 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

